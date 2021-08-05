Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $60.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.
CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
CSOD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,209. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83.
In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.