Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $60.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,209. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.