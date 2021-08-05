Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

NYSE CNR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

