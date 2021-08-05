Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.58

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 802663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,757.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

