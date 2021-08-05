Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.29.
In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.
About Convey Holding Parent
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
