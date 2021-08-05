Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.