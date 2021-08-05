Contrasting Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Lifetime Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $769.17 million 0.45 -$3.01 million $0.95 16.52

Lifetime Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hillman Solutions and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lifetime Brands has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Lifetime Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifetime Brands is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Lifetime Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A Lifetime Brands 3.44% 13.21% 3.64%

Summary

Lifetime Brands beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home dÃ©cor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, KitchenCraft, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, and MasterClass. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, commercial stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, pharmacies, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products directly, as well as through its own websites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

