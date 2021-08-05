Contrasting comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -20.18% -29.01% -9.98% Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for comScore and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pinduoduo 0 5 12 0 2.71

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $159.47, suggesting a potential upside of 78.61%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than comScore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.87 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.76 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.13 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -97.04

comScore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats comScore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

