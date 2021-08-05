Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $668.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

