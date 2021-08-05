CompX International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

CompX International has increased its dividend payment by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $19.58 on Thursday. CompX International has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.42.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.26%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

