Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Earnings Results

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 130,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

