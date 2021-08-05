Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.18, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

