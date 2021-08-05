Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Community Health Systems by 149.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.