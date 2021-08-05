Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Lowered to €6.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 29,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,781. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

