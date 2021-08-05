Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.34. 527,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.