Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

COLB stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after purchasing an additional 187,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

