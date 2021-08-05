ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $12,832.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 113.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,071,009,994 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

