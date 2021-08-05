Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.78% of Colony Bankcorp worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

CBAN stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.