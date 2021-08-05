Colliers Securities Comments on NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.