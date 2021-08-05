Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Colfax stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

