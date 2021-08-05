CoinPoker Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $20,764.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

