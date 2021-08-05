Coin Artist Hits One Day Volume of $3,268.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $755,582.94 and approximately $3,268.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

