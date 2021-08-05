Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 260,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

