Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 619.30 ($8.09). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.79), with a volume of 32,585 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.74 million and a PE ratio of 44.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 579.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £20,004.58 ($26,136.11).

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

