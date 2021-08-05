Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

CGEAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$95.31 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

