Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.63.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
