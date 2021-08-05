Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $122.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

