Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.49. Clene shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 1,225 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $587,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

