Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.