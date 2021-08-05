Clean Yield Group Has $613,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 151,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

