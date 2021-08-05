Clean Yield Group Has $6.76 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 2.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 36,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,998. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

