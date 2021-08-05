Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,578. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

