Citigroup Boosts The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $154.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.94.

PG opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,513 shares of company stock worth $13,379,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

