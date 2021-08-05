Citigroup Boosts Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $60.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

