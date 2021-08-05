Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,698 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $235.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

