Cinemark (CNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

