Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after purchasing an additional 506,107 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 606,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.93. 18,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,435. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock worth $2,454,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.