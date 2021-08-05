CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $1.09 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $3,008,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.76. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.89. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

