CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,139 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $37,062,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.16. 1,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

