CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 394,000 shares of company stock worth $26,723,680 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.