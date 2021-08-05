CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.41. 13,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.44. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.