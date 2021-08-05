CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

