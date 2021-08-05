CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AON were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $267.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

