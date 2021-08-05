Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) vs. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Financial Comparison

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 5.23 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -391.48 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.16 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 43.31%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Chewy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

