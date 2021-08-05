Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.