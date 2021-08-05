Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

