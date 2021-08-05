Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $188,568,432.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -87.25. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $2,029,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

