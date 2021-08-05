Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $100.21 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $100.21 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00060901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.56 or 0.00943150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00096538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044172 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.