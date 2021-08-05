Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

CENT traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 98,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 over the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

