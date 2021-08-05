CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $26.01. 93,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.