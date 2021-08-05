Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,344 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,779. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

