Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $429,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.18. 15,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,082. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $313.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,654 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,162. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

