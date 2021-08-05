Celo Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Celo has a total market cap of $799.08 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.83 or 0.99775580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00835931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.